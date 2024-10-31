Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajik Activist in Germany at Risk of Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration in Berlin on December 23, 2022 in support of Abdullohi Shamsiddin who was detained and ultimately deported to Tajikistan in January 2023. © 2022 Sharofiddin Gadoev An administrative court in Germany this week ordered the deportation of Dilmurod Ergashev, a Tajik opposition political activist, despite the risk of his detention and torture in Tajikistan.On October 28, a court in the city of Kleve, near Germany’s border with the Netherlands, ordered Ergashev’s deportation in early November. If deported to Tajikistan, whose authoritarian government has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
