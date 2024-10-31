Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN expert calls for action as Marshall Islands faces dual displacement crisis

An independent UN expert on Thursday called on the international community to fulfill its “urgent moral obligation” to support the Marshall Islands in addressing displacement challenges stemming from the impacts of historical nuclear testing and the growing threat of climate change. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Here and abroad, health-care workers bear witness to the world’s worst atrocities
~ With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Republicans’ ‘strict father’ has become the creepy uncle
~ Did a Canadian developer really invent bitcoin? A new HBO show explores an intriguing theory
~ Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule
~ Why the chancellor’s plan to unlock billions of pounds of government investment is such a gamble
~ Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
~ Four ways Mohamed Al Fayed silenced whistleblowers in his organisation
~ Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal
~ How the state of our oceans is intrinsically linked to human health – new report
~ World Update: how Israel’s relations with the UN hit rock bottom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter