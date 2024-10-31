Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule

By Martin Smith, Anniversary Professor of Politics, University of York
Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Sam Warner, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
Labour's first budget in 14 years appears to have avoided the Halloween nightmares that many predicted. Yes, the overall tax burden is at its highest level since 1948, but this budget's tax and spend distribution is such that it spreads both the pain and the benefit. Most of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
