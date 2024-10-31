Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the chancellor’s plan to unlock billions of pounds of government investment is such a gamble

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
Perhaps the most important long-term change announced in the first Labour budget are the new rules the government has set itself to fund the expansion of public services and increase public investment. These fiscal rules, which set out how much the government can borrow and spend, are seen as critical to reassuring the markets and the public that the government is sensibly managing the economy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN expert calls for action as Marshall Islands faces dual displacement crisis
~ Here and abroad, health-care workers bear witness to the world’s worst atrocities
~ With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Republicans’ ‘strict father’ has become the creepy uncle
~ Did a Canadian developer really invent bitcoin? A new HBO show explores an intriguing theory
~ Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule
~ Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
~ Four ways Mohamed Al Fayed silenced whistleblowers in his organisation
~ Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal
~ How the state of our oceans is intrinsically linked to human health – new report
~ World Update: how Israel’s relations with the UN hit rock bottom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter