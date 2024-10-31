Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
By Sean Cullen, Lecturer in Engineering Manufacturing, College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, Brunel University of London
Ezgi Merdin Uygur, Lecturer in Digital Marketing, College of Business, Arts and Social Sciences, Brunel University of London
Vanja Garaj, Professor of Design and Director of Research, Brunel University of London
In the past, spaceflight was the preserve of government-funded astronauts who had to meet stringent physical, cognitive, psychological and social requirements for selection. But in recent years, that has all been changing.
In September 2024, two non-professional astronauts completed the first privately funded spacewalk, using the Crew Dragon spacecraft built by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. Meanwhile, Houston-based…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 31, 2024