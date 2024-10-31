Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that

By Sean Cullen, Lecturer in Engineering Manufacturing, College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, Brunel University of London
Ezgi Merdin Uygur, Lecturer in Digital Marketing, College of Business, Arts and Social Sciences, Brunel University of London
Vanja Garaj, Professor of Design and Director of Research, Brunel University of London
In the past, spaceflight was the preserve of government-funded astronauts who had to meet stringent physical, cognitive, psychological and social requirements for selection. But in recent years, that has all been changing.

In September 2024, two non-professional astronauts completed the first privately funded spacewalk, using the Crew Dragon spacecraft built by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. Meanwhile, Houston-based…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN expert calls for action as Marshall Islands faces dual displacement crisis
~ Here and abroad, health-care workers bear witness to the world’s worst atrocities
~ With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Republicans’ ‘strict father’ has become the creepy uncle
~ Did a Canadian developer really invent bitcoin? A new HBO show explores an intriguing theory
~ Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule
~ Why the chancellor’s plan to unlock billions of pounds of government investment is such a gamble
~ Four ways Mohamed Al Fayed silenced whistleblowers in his organisation
~ Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal
~ How the state of our oceans is intrinsically linked to human health – new report
~ World Update: how Israel’s relations with the UN hit rock bottom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter