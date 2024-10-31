Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways Mohamed Al Fayed silenced whistleblowers in his organisation

By Kate Kenny, Professor of Business and Society, University of Galway
On the first anniversary of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed’s death, more than 20 women accused the billionaire of rape, sexual assault or harassment while they worked at his luxury department store. Many had been in their late teens and early twenties at the time.

Since then, a further 65 women have come forward to the BBC with allegations dating back as far as 1977, and 40…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN expert calls for action as Marshall Islands faces dual displacement crisis
~ Here and abroad, health-care workers bear witness to the world’s worst atrocities
~ With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Republicans’ ‘strict father’ has become the creepy uncle
~ Did a Canadian developer really invent bitcoin? A new HBO show explores an intriguing theory
~ Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule
~ Why the chancellor’s plan to unlock billions of pounds of government investment is such a gamble
~ Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
~ Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal
~ How the state of our oceans is intrinsically linked to human health – new report
~ World Update: how Israel’s relations with the UN hit rock bottom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter