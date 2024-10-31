Tolerance.ca
Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal

By Julie Gilson, Reader in Asian Studies, University of Birmingham
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) suffered a severe blow on October 27 when, alongside its smaller coalition partner, Komeito, it lost its majority in a snap general election. The ruling coalition took 215 seats, fewer than the 233 required, with the centre-left opposition Constitutional Democratic party making big gains.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
