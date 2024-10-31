Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Update: how Israel’s relations with the UN hit rock bottom

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
With the clock ticking down to November 5 and what just about everyone agrees is the most consequential US presidential election in living memory, various of the Biden administration’s top brass have jetted out to the Middle East for one last try to get a deal over the line.

The most likely area where progress could be made is the conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. The militant group announced the appointment of a new general secretary on October 29. Naim Qassem is, as the BBC puts it, “one of the few senior Hezbollah leaders who remains alive after Israel killed most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN expert calls for action as Marshall Islands faces dual displacement crisis
~ Here and abroad, health-care workers bear witness to the world’s worst atrocities
~ With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Republicans’ ‘strict father’ has become the creepy uncle
~ Did a Canadian developer really invent bitcoin? A new HBO show explores an intriguing theory
~ Labour’s first budget: redistribution away from the rich after over a decade of Conservative rule
~ Why the chancellor’s plan to unlock billions of pounds of government investment is such a gamble
~ Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
~ Four ways Mohamed Al Fayed silenced whistleblowers in his organisation
~ Japan election: voters took aim at an untrustworthy government beset by scandal
~ How the state of our oceans is intrinsically linked to human health – new report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter