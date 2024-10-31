New data on violence against LGBTQ+ people makes ‘grim reading’ – and undermines NZ’s inclusive reputation
By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow, Auckland University of Technology
Lee Zhuge, Research Fellow, New Zealand Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
For the first time in New Zealand, violence against members fo the LGBTQ+ community has been quantified. The data reveal higher levels of crime and violence than against other New Zealanders.
- Thursday, October 31, 2024