Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
In Hawaii, parasites and viruses team up in the battle against fruit flies – an entomologist explains the implication for global pest control

By Kelsey Coffman, Assistant Professor of Entomology & Plant Pathology, University of Tennessee
Fruit flies wreak havoc on crops in Hawaii, but a type of parasitoid wasp armed with a biological weapon has helped keep the pests at bay.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
