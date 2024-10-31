Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Orleans schools still separate and unequal 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education

By Connie L. Schaffer, Professor of Teacher Education, University of Nebraska Omaha
Martha Graham Viator, Associate Professor Emeritus of Education, Rowan University
Meg White, Professor of Education, Stockton University
On Nov. 15, 1960, four Black first graders desegregated New Orleans schools. One of them was Tessie Prevost, who died in July 2024 with the promises of the post-Brown era still unfulfilled.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
