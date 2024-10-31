New Orleans schools still separate and unequal 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education
By Connie L. Schaffer, Professor of Teacher Education, University of Nebraska Omaha
Martha Graham Viator, Associate Professor Emeritus of Education, Rowan University
Meg White, Professor of Education, Stockton University
On Nov. 15, 1960, four Black first graders desegregated New Orleans schools. One of them was Tessie Prevost, who died in July 2024 with the promises of the post-Brown era still unfulfilled.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 31, 2024