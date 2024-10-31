Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African publishing is being revolutionised – report explores trends in six countries

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Research Associate, University of Oxford
African book publishing is in a rare moment of transformation, according to a new report. It’s an industry that has historically survived at the mercy of multinational publishing houses and donor funding. These arrangements, subject to the dictates of capitalism or aid, have not been sustainable.

A newly published British Council study concludes that a new generation of African readers and writers has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
