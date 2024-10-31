Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overshooting 1.5°C is risky – that’s why we need to hedge our bets

By Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, Research Group Leader, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Gaurav Ganti, PhD Candidate in Geography, Humboldt University of Berlin
Joeri Rogelj, Director of Research and Lecturer - Grantham Institute Climate Change & the Environment, Imperial College London
The global response to climate change has gained momentum since the 2015 Paris agreement, yet it remains inadequate to meet the scale of the challenge. That agreement established the goal of holding global warming to well below 2°C, and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. To achieve this, greenhouse gas emissions should peak and decline as soon as possible.

The latest reports of the UN Environment Programme, the International Energy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fascinating ghosts and monsters of Jamaica's folklore
~ Americans own guns to protect themselves from psychological as well as physical threats
~ In Hawaii, parasites and viruses team up in the battle against fruit flies – an entomologist explains the implication for global pest control
~ Rust Belt voters aren’t all white, but election coverage of the region often ignores the concerns of people of color there
~ The next president will play a key role in shaping US trade policy – here’s what voters need to know
~ Independent voters think for themselves and stay out of politics – 3 essential reads
~ Tariffs are back in the spotlight, but skepticism of free trade has deep roots in American history
~ New Orleans schools still separate and unequal 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education
~ Dr Strangelove at the Noël Coward Theatre: Steve Coogan’s masterclass performance is the highlight of this Kubrick adaptation
~ It all started with a Big Bang – the quest to unravel the mystery behind the birth of the universe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter