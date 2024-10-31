Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Universities Should Protect Students’ Right to Protest

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – College and university presidents across the US need to respect and protect the right to protest in support of Palestinian rights the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch said today in an open letter. For months the organizations have raised concerns about the potential use of unlawful force when university administrators call in law enforcement officers to break up demonstrations on campus. This new letter comes after reports of heavy-handed and excessive force by some campus police and local law enforcement against peaceful…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
