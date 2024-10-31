Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths linked to chatbots show we must urgently revisit what counts as ‘high-risk’ AI

By Henry Fraser, Research Fellow in Law, Accountability and Data Science, Queensland University of Technology
Last week, the tragic news broke that US teenager Sewell Seltzer III took his own life after forming a deep emotional attachment to an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on the Character.AI website.

As his relationship with the companion AI became increasingly intense, the 14-year-old began withdrawing from family and friends, and was getting in trouble at school.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
