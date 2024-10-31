Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TB in Africa: global report shows successes, but Nigeria and DRC remain important hotspots

By Tom Nyirenda, Extraordinary Senior Lecture in the Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University
The World Health Organization’s 2024 Global Tuberculosis report reveals a sobering reality. Formidable challenges remain in the fight against the world’s most infectious disease: persistent poverty in high burden countries; increased rates of infection among vulnerable populations; the inability to find and treat all missing cases; and funding shortfalls.

The WHO’s report measures progress in two ways: the number of TB-related deaths, and the number of people who become ill.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
