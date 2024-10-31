Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must end post-election assault on protests now

By Amnesty International
Responding to attacks on protesters and journalists during nationwide demonstrations following Mozambique’s disputed election, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said:    “Mozambique’s authorities must immediately halt their escalating assault on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Across the country, police have cracked down on opposition protests […] The post Mozambique: Authorities must end post-election assault on protests now   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
