Human Rights Observatory

Trust matters but we also need these 3 things to boost vaccine coverage

By Holly Seale, Associate Professor, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Julie Leask, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Margie Danchin, Professor of Paediatrics and vaccinologist, Royal Childrens Hospital, University of Melbourne and Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI); Associate Dean International, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
While the inquiry gets most things right, as vaccine experts, we argue the government response should be broadened in three areas.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
