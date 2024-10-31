Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Flood survivors in Sindh province suffer disease and food insecurity amid government inaction – new testimony

By Amnesty International
Severe flooding in Pakistan’s Sindh province has left thousands of people suffering from disease and food insecurity amid government inaction, Amnesty International said. Following major flooding in August 2024, more than 140,000 people were displaced with many now living in tents. Months later, affected communities are still struggling with health risks and lost livelihoods compounded […] The post Pakistan: Flood survivors in Sindh province suffer disease and food insecurity amid government inaction – new testimony appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
