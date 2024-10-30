Not the time to share: NZ needs to rethink multi-bed hospital rooms
By Cindy Towns, Senior Lecturer, University of Otago Wellington, University of Otago
Angela Ballantyne, Associate Professor of Bioethics, University of Otago
Matthew Kelly, Senior Clinical Lecturer, Health Sciences, University of Otago
Multi-patient rooms are the status quo for hospitals in New Zealand. But this breaches best practice for healthcare and infection control protocols, as well as the rights of vulnerable patients.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024