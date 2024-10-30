Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Quash Verdict Against Democracy Campaigner

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Duong Van Thai, a Vietnamese rights activist and independent journalist. © Duong Van Thai/Youtube (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese government should annul the politically motivated verdict against the democracy activist Duong Van Thai and release him immediately, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 30, 2024, a Hanoi court convicted Duong Van Thai of issuing propaganda against the state under article 117 of the penal code and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.Duong Van Thai, 42, fled Vietnam in 2019 and was registered in Thailand as a refugee by the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not the time to share: NZ needs to rethink multi-bed hospital rooms
~ Individual action on climate was tarred as greenwashing or virtue signalling. But it still has a place
~ Moderators protect us from the worst of the internet. That comes at huge personal cost
~ Brazil: The jury trial in the case of Marielle and Anderson may be a response from the State to violence against human rights defenders.
~ Want to go viral this #Halloween? It’s all about tapping into fun, fears and algorithms
~ The ‘nocebo effect’ in IBS: Why gluten might not be the real problem
~ ‘Each bears his own ghosts’: How the classics speak to these days of fear, anger and presidential candidates stalking the land
~ Slow vote-counting, flip-flopping leads, careful certification and the weirdness of the Electoral College – people who research elections look at what to expect on election night
~ State of the Climate 2024: Australia is enduring harsher fire seasons, more ocean heatwaves and sea-level rise
~ Earth’s climate will keep changing long after humanity hits net-zero emissions. Our research shows why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter