Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: The jury trial in the case of Marielle and Anderson may be a response from the State to violence against human rights defenders.

By Amnesty International
For the organization, the trial of the perpetrators is an important step, although there is a long way to full justice More than six years after the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, the former military police officers and confessed murderers, Ronnie Lessa and Élcio Queiroz, will be tried by a […] The post Brazil: The jury trial in the case of Marielle and Anderson may be a response from the State to violence against human rights defenders. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to go viral this #Halloween? It’s all about tapping into fun, fears and algorithms
~ The ‘nocebo effect’ in IBS: Why gluten might not be the real problem
~ ‘Each bears his own ghosts’: How the classics speak to these days of fear, anger and presidential candidates stalking the land
~ Slow vote-counting, flip-flopping leads, careful certification and the weirdness of the Electoral College – people who research elections look at what to expect on election night
~ State of the Climate 2024: Australia is enduring harsher fire seasons, more ocean heatwaves and sea-level rise
~ Earth’s climate will keep changing long after humanity hits net-zero emissions. Our research shows why
~ 215 million hectares of forest – an area bigger than Mexico – could grow back by itself, if we can just leave it alone
~ What are Veblen and Giffen goods?
~ The UN warns famine is likely in Gaza. What do malnutrition and hunger do to the body?
~ Liberal societies are under siege from authoritarians and extreme capitalism. But ‘self-help for liberals’ won’t fix us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter