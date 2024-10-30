Tolerance.ca
‘Each bears his own ghosts’: How the classics speak to these days of fear, anger and presidential candidates stalking the land

By Rachel Hadas, Professor of English, Rutgers University - Newark
“Fear stalks the land, including the Upper West Side,” I wrote to a friend the other day. A week before the election, everyone seems to be afraid.

Not that we’re afraid of the same things. Newspaper owners and corporate leaders fear Donald Trump’s retribution if they endorse Kamala Harris. Election workers fear the mob. Democrats fear losing…The Conversation


