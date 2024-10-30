Tolerance.ca
215 million hectares of forest – an area bigger than Mexico – could grow back by itself, if we can just leave it alone

By Brooke Williams, Research Fellow, School of Biology & Environmental Science, Queensland University of Technology
Robin Chazdon, Professor Emerita of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
It’s vital we find cost-effective ways to get and keep more trees in the ground. Our research looked at where natural regeneration is likely to be successful due to environmental conditions.The Conversation


