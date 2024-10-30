The UN warns famine is likely in Gaza. What do malnutrition and hunger do to the body?
By Clare Dix, Lecturer In Nutrition & Dietetics, University of the Sunshine Coast
Helen Truby, Professorial Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Malnutrition during childhood damages the brain’s development and the body’s ability to fight illness and digest food. For those in Gaza, the effects will be felt for generations.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024