Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Voters Have a Chance to Safeguard Abortion Access

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters advocating for reproductive freedom during a rally launching FIRM, or Freedom in Reproduction Maryland, a group that campaigns in support of the constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the ballot in Maryland, October 15, 2024. © 2024 Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images With the United States election one week away, millions of voters have the opportunity to support human rights as they cast their ballots. Ten states have abortion-related measures on the ballot. Most would enshrine abortion rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil: The jury trial in the case of Marielle and Anderson may be a response from the State to violence against human rights defenders.
~ Want to go viral this #Halloween? It’s all about tapping into fun, fears and algorithms
~ The ‘nocebo effect’ in IBS: Why gluten might not be the real problem
~ ‘Each bears his own ghosts’: How the classics speak to these days of fear, anger and presidential candidates stalking the land
~ Slow vote-counting, flip-flopping leads, careful certification and the weirdness of the Electoral College – people who research elections look at what to expect on election night
~ State of the Climate 2024: Australia is enduring harsher fire seasons, more ocean heatwaves and sea-level rise
~ Earth’s climate will keep changing long after humanity hits net-zero emissions. Our research shows why
~ 215 million hectares of forest – an area bigger than Mexico – could grow back by itself, if we can just leave it alone
~ What are Veblen and Giffen goods?
~ The UN warns famine is likely in Gaza. What do malnutrition and hunger do to the body?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter