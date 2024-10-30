Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine: Live updates from the Security Council and the field

The UN Security Council is due to meet in emergency session shortly on Wednesday on Ukraine, amid unconfirmed reports that troops from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) – more commonly known as North Korea – have been deployed to fight alongside Russian forces. We’ll have live coverage plus latest updates from the UN on the humanitarian and human rights crisis triggered by Russia’s ongoing invasion. UN News app users can follow here. 


Read complete article

© United Nations
