Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief urges Bangladesh to sustain ‘unprecedented’ momentum for change

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum for change sparked by recent student protests in Bangladesh and subsequent resignation of the former Prime Minister, speaking at the end of a two-day visit to the country.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
