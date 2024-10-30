Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We study how plants ‘feed’ themselves to find more sustainable ways to feed the planet

By Javier Erro Garcés, Investigador y profesor colaborador. Biología y Química Agrícola, Universidad de Navarra
The world’s growing population demands ever-increasing crop production. However, the fertilisers required to meet this demand have a range of environmental impacts, from their use of finite raw materials and mining, to unsustainable manufacturing processes and inefficient products that pollute the environment.

For decades, agricultural philosophy has relied on putting an excess of nutrients into the soil. Since many of these nutrients are lost along the way, extra has to be added to meet the demands of the crop. In addition to inflating farmers’ costs, this leaves a considerable environmental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deep sea rocks suggest oxygen can be made without photosynthesis, deepening the mystery of life
~ Six poems that tell stories about monsters and monstrosity
~ Ali Smith’s new novel Gliff is a dystopian nightmare with flashes of fairytale enchantment
~ Political sectarianism is fracturing America
~ Perimenopause linked with increased risk of bipolar and major depression
~ Three judges announced for The Conversation Prize for writers
~ ‘Noah’s arks’ for fruit trees: How conservation orchards preserve and boost biodiversity
~ Why Europe should consider putting boots on the ground in Ukraine
~ What Labour’s first budget means for wages, taxes, business, the NHS and plans to grow the economy – experts explain
~ A new president will be elected − but it may take some time to determine who wins
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter