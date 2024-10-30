What Labour’s first budget means for wages, taxes, business, the NHS and plans to grow the economy – experts explain
By Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics/Adjunct Professor of Economics, University of Oxford
Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Karen Bloor, Professor of Health Economics and Policy, University of York
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Rachel Scarfe, Lecturer in Economics, University of Stirling
Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Vice Dean and Professor in Economics, University of East London
For the first time in 14 years, it was a Labour chancellor who delivered the UK budget. And for the first time ever, that chancellor was a woman. But Rachel Reeves faces an almighty task: plugging a £40 billion spending gap in the knowledge that pre-election promises not to raise the main taxes are still fresh in people’s memories.
Growth was the buzzword of the election campaign – Reeves now had to lay her cards on the table. So here’s what our panel of experts made of the plans:
More challenges for employers and small businesses
Shampa…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024