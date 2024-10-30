Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
A new president will be elected − but it may take some time to determine who wins

By John M. Murphy, Professor of Communication, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Americans might have to wait for days, weeks or months to get an accurate determination of the winner of the presidency.The Conversation


