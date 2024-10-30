Colonialism, starvation and resistance: How food is weaponized, from Gaza to Canada
By Charles Z. Levkoe, Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems, Lakehead University
Martha Stiegman, Associate Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Sarah Rotz, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Tammara Soma, Associate Professor at the School of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
The destruction of food systems in Gaza and Canada is part of a larger effort of land dispossession and capitalist accumulation. The fight for food sovereignty is about justice and self-determination.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024