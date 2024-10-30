Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonialism, starvation and resistance: How food is weaponized, from Gaza to Canada

By Charles Z. Levkoe, Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems, Lakehead University
Martha Stiegman, Associate Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Sarah Rotz, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Tammara Soma, Associate Professor at the School of Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
The destruction of food systems in Gaza and Canada is part of a larger effort of land dispossession and capitalist accumulation. The fight for food sovereignty is about justice and self-determination.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deep sea rocks suggest oxygen can be made without photosynthesis, deepening the mystery of life
~ Six poems that tell stories about monsters and monstrosity
~ Ali Smith’s new novel Gliff is a dystopian nightmare with flashes of fairytale enchantment
~ Political sectarianism is fracturing America
~ Perimenopause linked with increased risk of bipolar and major depression
~ Three judges announced for The Conversation Prize for writers
~ ‘Noah’s arks’ for fruit trees: How conservation orchards preserve and boost biodiversity
~ Why Europe should consider putting boots on the ground in Ukraine
~ We study how plants ‘feed’ themselves to find more sustainable ways to feed the planet
~ What Labour’s first budget means for wages, taxes, business, the NHS and plans to grow the economy – experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter