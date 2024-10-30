Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forever chemicals are in our drinking water – here’s how to reduce them

By Stuart Harrad, Professor of Environmental Chemistry, University of Birmingham
News reports of so-called forever chemicals in drinking water have left people worried about the safety of tap and bottled water. But recent research has shown there are ways to significantly reduce the levels of these harmful chemicals in our water.

Per and polyfluoroalkyl…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deep sea rocks suggest oxygen can be made without photosynthesis, deepening the mystery of life
~ Six poems that tell stories about monsters and monstrosity
~ Ali Smith’s new novel Gliff is a dystopian nightmare with flashes of fairytale enchantment
~ Political sectarianism is fracturing America
~ Perimenopause linked with increased risk of bipolar and major depression
~ Three judges announced for The Conversation Prize for writers
~ ‘Noah’s arks’ for fruit trees: How conservation orchards preserve and boost biodiversity
~ Why Europe should consider putting boots on the ground in Ukraine
~ We study how plants ‘feed’ themselves to find more sustainable ways to feed the planet
~ What Labour’s first budget means for wages, taxes, business, the NHS and plans to grow the economy – experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter