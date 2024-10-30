Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: how control of Congress will matter for the new president

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Julie M. Norman, Senior Associate Fellow on the Middle East at RUSI; Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations, Foreign Policy Lead of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Whoever is the new president wants the Senate on their side. Predictions suggest a shift from Democrat to Republican control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
