Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nationalism is not patriotism: 3 insights from Orwell about Trump and the 2024 election

By Mark Satta, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law, Wayne State University
George Orwell, who wrote about war, totalitarianism, nationalism and patriotism in the 1940s, would have had a lot to say about Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Urgent need for civilian protection in wake of escalating violence
~ How does REACH, the EU regulation governing chemical substances, work?
~ Abortion and marijuana ballot measures may bring out Florida Democrats, but the GOP has 1M more active voters in the Sunshine State
~ Misinformation is more than just bad facts: How and why people spread rumors is key to understanding how false information travels and takes root
~ Why vote for Harris or Trump? A cheat sheet on the candidates’ records, why their supporters like them and why picking one or the other makes sense
~ People with blindness and low vision are squeezed by high costs of living − new research
~ What the presidential candidates have done − and where they stand − on education
~ Scholar’s new rap album seeks to turn the tables on the ‘masters’ from the Old South
~ Time to freak out? How the existential terror of hurricanes can fuel climate change denial
~ Simple science summaries written by AI help people understand research and trust scientists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter