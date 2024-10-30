Tolerance.ca
What the presidential candidates have done − and where they stand − on education

By Robert Shand, Assistant Professor of Education, American University
One candidate has gone after for-profit colleges. The other has tried to loosen restrictions. What else does the record show about what Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have done on education?The Conversation


