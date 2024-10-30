Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Talking to dead people through AI: the business of ‘digital resurrection’ might not be helpful, ethical… or even legal

By Damián Tuset Varela, Investigador en Derecho Internacional Público e IA. Tutor Máster Relaciones Internacionales y Diplomacia UOC, UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Earlier this year, a Spanish TV programme showed several people listening to digital recreations of the voices of their deceased relatives that had been generated by artificial intelligence from real audios. It sparked widespread debate in both public and professional spheres, as these recreations not only mimicked loved ones’ voices, but also asked poignant, evocative questions, provoking intense emotional reactions.

This phenomenon, which has been dubbed “digital resurrection”, involves using advanced AI technology…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
