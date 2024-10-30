Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s fight against extreme poverty needs a new strategy - model shows how social grants could work

By Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
South Africa has been struggling for decades to reduce poverty, inequality and unemployment and raise the rate of economic growth.

Economic growth has been slow since a recession in 2008. The annual growth rate averaged 1.1% between 2009 and 2021, slowing to 0.6% in 2023.

Unemployment remains stubbornly above 30%. It was 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
