Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do we need a European DARPA to cope with technological challenges in Europe?

By David W. Versailles, Professor, strategic management and innovation management, co-director of PSB's newPIC chair, PSB Paris School of Business
Valérie Mérindol, Enseignant chercheur en management de l'innovation et de la créativité, PSB Paris School of Business
A European DARPA might answer the challenges listed in the 2024 Draghi Report, provided that the governance and management of European innovation programmes are drastically modified.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Talking to dead people through AI: the business of ‘digital resurrection’ might not be helpful, ethical… or even legal
~ South Africa’s fight against extreme poverty needs a new strategy - model shows how social grants could work
~ Lebanon: Israeli Attacks on Medics Apparent War Crimes
~ Ukraine: New Law Raises Religious Freedom Concerns
~ Syrians Fleeing Lebanon Risk Repression Upon Return
~ Japan: Momentum for marriage equality grows with Tokyo High Court ruling
~ Five reasons weight-loss jabs alone won’t help get people back to work
~ NACC decision not to investigate Robodebt referrals will be revisited by ‘eminent person’
~ NACC decision not to investigate Robodebt references will be revisited by ‘eminent person’
~ We can’t solve family violence until we include violence between siblings in the conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter