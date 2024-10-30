Do we need a European DARPA to cope with technological challenges in Europe?
By David W. Versailles, Professor, strategic management and innovation management, co-director of PSB's newPIC chair, PSB Paris School of Business
Valérie Mérindol, Enseignant chercheur en management de l'innovation et de la créativité, PSB Paris School of Business
A European DARPA might answer the challenges listed in the 2024 Draghi Report, provided that the governance and management of European innovation programmes are drastically modified.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024