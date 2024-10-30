Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NACC decision not to investigate Robodebt referrals will be revisited by ‘eminent person’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The commission’s inspector found NACC Commissioner Paul Brereton had not adequately excused himself from the decision not to investigate the six Robodebt referrals.The Conversation


