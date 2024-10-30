Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We can’t solve family violence until we include violence between siblings in the conversation

By Hayley Boxall, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
Domestic and family violence (DFV) has received increasing attention in recent years. It is most commonly associated with intimate partner violence between current and former partners, followed by abuse perpetrated against children by their parents and carers.

But what about sibling violence?

International estimates suggest that sibling violence (also known as sibling-to-sibling violence) is one of the most common forms of DFV globally. Yet in Australia and internationally, there is very little conversation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
