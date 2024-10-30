Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In failing to probe Robodebt, Australia’s anti-corruption body fell at the first hurdle. It now has a second chance

By William Partlett, Associate Professor of Public Law, The University of Melbourne
The inspector of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has released her long-awaited report on the failure of the commission to investigate the Robodebt scandal.

The report finds the commissioner of the NACC committed “officer misconduct”. He failed to fully remove himself from the decision not to investigate the scandal.

In response, the NACC has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
