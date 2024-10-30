Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Attacks on Medics Apparent War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An ambulance lies destroyed in the rubble of an Israeli airstrike in Kafra, Lebanon on October 9, 2024. © 2024 Carl Court/Getty Images (Beirut) – The Israeli military has repeatedly attacked medical workers and healthcare facilities in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch documented three attacks, involving apparent war crimes, in which Israeli forces unlawfully struck medical personnel, transports, and facilities, including paramedics at a civil defense center in central Beirut on October 3, 2024, and an ambulance and a hospital in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
