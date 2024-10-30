Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: New Law Raises Religious Freedom Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Ukrainian flag in the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kozelets, Chernihivska region, on May 14, 2022 ©2022 Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP (Kyiv, October 30, 2024) – Ukraine’s new law banning religious organizations with ties to the Russian Orthodox Church is overly broad and could have far-reaching consequences for Ukrainians’ right to religious freedom, Human Rights Watch said today. The law could effectively ban congregations of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Ukraine’s largest religious body.The law, adopted August 20,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Israeli Attacks on Medics Apparent War Crimes
~ Syrians Fleeing Lebanon Risk Repression Upon Return
~ Japan: Momentum for marriage equality grows with Tokyo High Court ruling
~ NACC decision not to investigate Robodebt references will be revisited by ‘eminent person’
~ We can’t solve family violence until we include violence between siblings in the conversation
~ In failing to probe Robodebt, Australia’s anti-corruption body fell at the first hurdle. It now has a second chance
~ Martha Stewart paved the way for influencers. But not everyone finds her brand empowering
~ Inflation is sinking ever lower. Now that it’s official what’s the RBA going to do?
~ Chinese police ban ‘weird’ costumes and round up partygoers ahead of Halloween
~ New insights from Shakespeare’s England reveal striking parallels to contemporary climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter