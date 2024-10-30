Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syrians Fleeing Lebanon Risk Repression Upon Return

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people walk past posters of President Bashar al-Assad as they enter Syria from Lebanon via the Jusiyeh Border crossing, on October 2, 2024. © 2024 Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Syrians fleeing violence in Lebanon face risks of repression and persecution by the Syrian government upon return, including enforced disappearance, torture, and death in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Since late September 2024, intensified Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have compelled hundreds of thousands of Syrians to flee back to Syria, with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
