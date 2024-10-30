Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Momentum for marriage equality grows with Tokyo High Court ruling

By Amnesty International
In response to today’s Tokyo High Court ruling recognizing the unconstitutionality of Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage, Amnesty International’s East Asia Researcher Boram Jang said: “This decision marks a critical step towards marriage equality in Japan and offers renewed hope to same-sex couples across the country. “This case is also a reminder of the lengthy […] The post Japan: Momentum for marriage equality grows with Tokyo High Court ruling appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Israeli Attacks on Medics Apparent War Crimes
~ Ukraine: New Law Raises Religious Freedom Concerns
~ Syrians Fleeing Lebanon Risk Repression Upon Return
~ Martha Stewart paved the way for influencers. But not everyone finds her brand empowering
~ Inflation is sinking ever lower. Now that it’s official what’s the RBA going to do?
~ Chinese police ban ‘weird’ costumes and round up partygoers ahead of Halloween
~ New insights from Shakespeare’s England reveal striking parallels to contemporary climate change
~ Choices made nearly a century ago explain today’s housing crisis
~ Guam’s Indigenous Groups Challenge US Militarization, Colonization
~ Russia: Torture now ‘a tool for repression at home and aggression abroad’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter