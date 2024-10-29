Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese police ban ‘weird’ costumes and round up partygoers ahead of Halloween

By Oiwan Lam
Shanghai police were deployed in full force over the weekend to crack down on Halloween activities amid concerns that revelers might appear in politically sensitive costumes. They continued celebrating regardless.


Global Voices
