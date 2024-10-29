Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Choices made nearly a century ago explain today’s housing crisis

By Raphaël Fischler, Professeur titulaire à l'École d'urbanisme et d'architecture de paysage, Université de Montréal
Our response to the housing crisis is conditioned by the choices we made when faced with the industrial city’s workers’ housing crisis. We must accept this heritage and question it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
