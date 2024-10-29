Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guam’s Indigenous Groups Challenge US Militarization, Colonization

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of community groups calling for the "de-colonization and de-militarization of Guam" attend a "People for Peace" rally in Hagatna on August 14, 2017. © 2017 Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images Since the US seized control of Guam during World War II, its military has turned the Pacific island into a fortress, destroying cultural sites, food sources, and limestone forests that contain medicinal plants used by the Indigenous Chamorro people.But on October 14, a Chamorro-led advocacy group, Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian (Prutehi), submitted a complaint to the United…


© Human Rights Watch -
