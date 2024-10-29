Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freddy Krueger at 40 – the ultimate horror movie monster (and Halloween costume)

By Adam Daniel, Associate Lecturer in Communications, Western Sydney University
Movie monsters have captivated audiences since the days of early cinema. They evoke fascination and terror, allowing audiences to confront their fears from the safety of the movie theatre or living room.

Arguably one of the most enduring and captivating of these monsters is Freddy Krueger, the villain of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series who celebrates his 40th screen birthday this November.

Memorably played by Robert Englund, Freddy quickly became a cultural icon of the 1980s and 1990s. Beyond his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
